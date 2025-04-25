From ‘Made in India’ to ‘Made for the World’: TCS bets big on sovereign tech

At a time when digital sovereignty is becoming a global imperative, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has made a powerful statement — not just in India, but to the world. At the recent launch of its Sovereign Secure Cloud, K Krithivasan, CEO and MD of TCS, declared that the company is not only doubling down on India’s digital infrastructure but is also building products that can be taken to global markets.

“We strongly believe that some of these solutions we are able to take across to other parts of the world,” said Krithivasan. “TCS is committed to building these solutions for India, in India, and for the world from India.”

The statement is simple yet impactful, which encapsulates a new strategic direction for one of India’s major service providers, transforming from a service-driven partner to a product-led innovator.

Sovereign Tech with Global Relevance

The centerpiece of this ambition seems to be the TCS Sovereign Secure Cloud, a fully indigenous platform designed for data localisation, regulatory compliance, and sustainability. While it is built specifically to serve the Indian public and private sectors, the underlying architecture, layered security, hybrid cloud interoperability, and green data centre integration makes it globally relevant.

This vision resonates at a time when regions from the European Union to Southeast Asia are rethinking their cloud strategies in light of data privacy, cybersecurity, and digital sovereignty. In essence, what TCS has built for India could serve as a reference architecture for nations and enterprises with similar priorities.

Scaling Indian Platforms Beyond Borders

In addition to the cloud platform, TCS launched two other cornerstone technologies:

, which is an AI-driven, compliance-ready cybersecurity platform TCS DigiVolt, a low-code/no-code application builder powering government and citizen services

Both of these platforms are already live across large-scale Indian use cases like defence pensions, aviation regulation, passport issuance, and investment portals across major states. This operational maturity positions them as credible exports.

Reversing the Innovation Narrative

Historically, India has been seen as a hub for back-end services and cost-efficient IT delivery. TCS’s announcement can possibly shift this narrative, from being the world’s IT workbench to becoming a product innovation hub.

“Across industries, communities, every corner of the country, there is a new energy, new ambition, new aspiration to lead from the front,” said Krithivasan. “The whole world is also looking at what India is doing in terms of technology.”

And to enable this vision, Krithivasan mentioned that they will be working closely with startups, enterprises, and academia. Because this is not a one-off moment, it is a pattern. With the rise of India-built platforms like Aadhaar, UPI, ONDC, and now TCS’s sovereign solutions, the country is gradually moving to become a net exporter of foundational digital infrastructure.

From Services to Solutions

Perhaps the most symbolic shift is TCS’s move from traditional IT services to platform-led offerings. With 35 percent of the world’s population already using TCS-backed financial and insurance platforms, the foundation for this transition is strong, as mentioned by Girish Ramachandran.

TCS’s message at the event was clear: this isn’t just about infrastructure. It is about ambition. It is about placing India on the digital innovation map, not just as a contributor, but as a leader.