Following Airtel, Reliance Jio and SpaceX collaborate to introduce Starlink internet in India

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) on Wednesday, 12th March, said that it has entered into an agreement with SpaceX to provide Starlink's broadband internet services to customers in India. "This deal allows Jio and SpaceX to investigate how Starlink can expand Jio's capabilities and how Jio can enhance SpaceX's direct offerings to customers and enterprises, subject to SpaceX obtaining its own authorisations to market Starlink in India," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

Advertisment

Jio and SpaceX announce agreement

Jio will offer Starlink solutions at its retail stores as well as on its online shopping websites. Jio will offer Starlink equipment at its retail stores and create a process to support customer service, installation, and activation.



"Under this deal, the companies will utilize Jio's title as the largest mobile operator globally in terms of data traffic and Starlink's title as the world's foremost low Earth orbit satellite constellation operator to provide credible broadband services all over the nation, including India's most remote and rural areas," the firm stated.

Starlink enhances Jio's current offerings

Advertisment

Jio described Starlink as augmenting its "JioAirFiber and JioFiber by bringing high-speed internet to the most difficult of places in a rapid and affordable way."

"Making sure that all Indians, regardless of where they reside, have access to affordable and high-speed broadband continues to be Jio's highest priority," said Mathew Oommen, Group CEO, Reliance Jio. "Our partnership with SpaceX to introduce Starlink in India reinforces our commitment and represents a revolutionary leap toward ubiquitous broadband connectivity for all.By adding Starlink to Jio's broadband network,we are broadening our footprint and making high-speed broadband more reliable and accessible in this age of AI, empowering businesses and communities nationwide," Oommen added.

Jio and SpaceX are also considering other complementary fields of collaboration to utilize their respective infrastructure to further boost India's digital landscape.

"This is an important milestone in India's connectivity journey," Jio added, saying that "Jio and Starlink are opening up new vistas, connecting all of India."

Advertisment

"We are eager to engage with Jio and get authorization from the Government of India to make Starlink's high-speed internet available to more people, organizations, and businesses," said Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer.