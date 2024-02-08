First Internet Exchange in Iraq: IRAQ-IXP powered by DE-CIX is now live

DE-CIX, one of the leading operator of Internet Exchanges (IX), and IRAQ-IXP, the first and unique neutral Internet Exchange that serves all Iraqi regions, announced today that the new Internet Exchange “IRAQ-IXP powered by DE-CIX”, is now live and connecting networks. Twelve networks are already connected or in the process of connecting to the new data center and carrier neutral IX. The interconnection platform is hosted in the IRAQ-IXP data center in Baghdad and operated by DE-CIX under the DE-CIX as a Service (DaaS) model. The IX will in future also be directly connected to the world’s largest interconnection ecosystem through DE-CIX Istanbul and DE-CIX Frankfurt, the largest IX in Europe. This allows customers to access thousands of networks globally. IRAQ-IXP powered by DE-CIX is built on DE-CIX’s award-winning interconnection infrastructure, offering peering, cloud connectivity, and enterprise-grade interconnection services. The interconnection platform is set to serve as a hub for regional connectivity, enabling local networks to benefit from low-latency interconnection and the localization of global content, while increasing network stability, scalability, and security.

“The millions of users in Iraq deserve digital services of state-of-the-art quality. This requires the best local infrastructure possible, which DE-CIX is delighted to contribute to. With a strong and diverse landscape of Internet service and network providers, Iraq is in need of local interconnection to create local data and content gravity, and its Internet connectivity will be strongly enhanced through the new IX. IRAQ-IXP powered by DE-CIX is the ideal place for international networks interested in reaching this important Middle Eastern market,” comments Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX. “The new IX, established through the partnership between DE-CIX and IRAQ-IXP, will unleash the potential of the country’s emerging digital economy by providing better performance and user experience of content and applications, and affordable and high-quality Internet access for enterprises and individuals.”

“We have a strong vision to provide improved connection services to our customers, taking care of data flow in terms of speed and comprehensive security,” comments Ahmed Rakwi, CEO of IRAQ-IXP, on the new Internet Exchange. “IRAQ-IXP powered by DE-CIX is set to serve local, regional, and international ISPs, CDNs, content and cloud, as well as enterprise networks, covering the interconnection demand of our customers. This partnership will improve the resilience of local and regional connectivity, lower the latency of data traffic, and improve the performance of cloud-based resources and applications.”

DE-CIX, home to the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in the world, has been active in the Middle East for more than a decade, and now operates IXs in several countries in the region: the UAE, Jordan, and Iraq, as well as Turkey. IRAQ-IXP powered by DE-CIX joins such success stories as the UAE-IX powered by DE-CIX in Dubai, also operated under the DaaS model. The DaaS program includes a set of services – such as installation, maintenance, provisioning, marketing and sales support – designed for data center operators or other third parties to create their own Internet Exchange and interconnection platform fully operated by DE-CIX.