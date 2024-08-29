FASTag's existence nearing end? GNSS Toll Collection Technology to replace FASTag soon

In a crucial step in modernizing India's road infrastructure, the government plans to phase out old toll collection techniques with the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). The government plans to replace the current FASTag system with a more modern technology called as the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). This new technique intends to modernize toll collecting and improve the efficiency of road travel throughout the country.
The new method, unveiled by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, is presently being tested and is expected to transform toll collection across the country.
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, recently announced the planned adoption of a GNSS-based toll collection system. Currently in the testing phase, this technology is planned to eventually replace the traditional toll collection techniques that have been in place for years.
GNSS represents a significant improvement over the existing FASTag system.Compared to FASTag, which uses RFID technology, GNSS will function through a satellite-based system mounted in cars, allowing authorities to precisely trace a vehicle's journey on tolled roadways. When a vehicle exits a toll road, GNSS automatically calculates the distance traveled and deducts the applicable toll cost. This guarantees that drivers only pay for the distance they have covered, potentially saving money on each journey.
The FASTag system, was introduced in 2014 with the tagline of One Nation One Tag. It is an automated toll collection mechanism that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to automate highway toll payments. FASTag, which was introduced to reduce traffic congestion and improve efficiency, allows vehicles to travel past toll plazas without having to stop for cash payments. The method works by a small RFID tag attached to the vehicle's windshield and linked to a prepaid account. When the car reaches a toll plaza, RFID scanners detect the tag and deduct the toll fee from the connected account. After the payment is received, the toll barrier lifts, letting the car to travel without interruption.
The switch to GNSS provides various advantages over the current FASTag technology. One of the most noticeable advantages is the precision of toll calculation, which ensures that vehicles are only charged for the actual distance traveled on toll roads. This precision could result in reduced expenses for regular travellers.
The use of GNSS is also projected to replace the need for traditional toll booths, hence lowering traffic congestion and travel time by eliminating long lineups. This adjustment would make driving on India's roadways, effortless and smooth.
However, switching to GNSS still remains far fetched, as it is anticipated to take time.The technology is at present being tested on two major national highways including the Bengaluru-Mysore National Highway (NH-275) in Karnataka and the Panipat-Hisar National Highway (NH-709) in Haryana.
The findings and difficulties uncovered during these tests are being analyzed and will be assessed by the appropriate ministry. Once approved, the GNSS toll collecting system will be implemented in stages, beginning with important roadways that connect major significant cities.
While the GNSS system has numerous prospective benefits, its countrywide implementation will not occur instantly. The move from FASTag to GNSS is a difficult process that needs meticulous planning, rigorous testing, and collaboration among multiple stakeholders. The administration has stated that it will take time to completely adopt this new technology.