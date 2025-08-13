Exotel launches AgentStream to power ultra-low latency AI voice experiences

Exotel has unveiled AgentStream, a real-time voice streaming API that connects AI voice bots to users across PSTN, WhatsApp, in-app channels, and WebRTC. Designed for developers, the platform supports a wide range of enterprise workflows, from sales and support to collections and service.

According to Exotel, voice bot adoption is accelerating, but most providers require robust, compliant voice infrastructure to operate at scale. AgentStream offers sub-20ms latency, far surpassing the 150ms industry average, enabling near-human response times for AI-driven conversations. This low latency, combined with telco-grade reliability, aims to deliver smoother and more natural interactions.

“Voice agents are on the rise, and the majority of voice bot–powered companies in India already rely on Exotel. With the fastest streaming speeds in the market, we enable next-gen AI voice experiences,” said Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at Exotel.

The company reports 25% month-on-month growth in voice streaming usage, with top enterprise customers running over 20 million conversations per month. Its pan-India UL-VNO presence across 11 telecom circles allows the company to deliver secure, compliant, and scalable telephony services nationwide.

Exotel has become India’s only full-stack AI-powered customer engagement platform. The company is now expanding into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, positioning itself as a global infrastructure backbone for AI-driven communication.

AgentStream allows live voice data streaming during calls, enabling AI models, analytics tools, and supervisors to act instantly. This real-time capability can be integrated into enterprise-grade CX architectures, making it a strategic tool for businesses adopting conversational AI at scale.