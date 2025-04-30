Excitel broadband reports financial results for FY 2024–2025

Excitel Broadband Pvt Ltd, a major internet service provider in India, has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024–2025. The company's total income rose by 7% in the fourth quarter, while full-year income saw a modest increase of 2.6%.

For the fourth quarter of FY 2024–2025, total income stood at Rs 116.17 crore, compared to Rs108.70 crore in the same period the previous year. For the full financial year, total income reached Rs 499.72 crore, up from Rs 486.84 crore in FY 2023–2024.

Fianancial Summary (In Crore)