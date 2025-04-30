Excitel broadband reports financial results for FY 2024–2025

Excitel Broadband Pvt Ltd, a major internet service provider in India, has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024–2025. The company's total income rose by 7% in the fourth quarter, while full-year income saw a modest increase of 2.6%.
For the fourth quarter of FY 2024–2025, total income stood at Rs 116.17 crore, compared to Rs108.70 crore in the same period the previous year. For the full financial year, total income reached Rs 499.72 crore, up from Rs 486.84 crore in FY 2023–2024.
Fianancial Summary (In Crore)
|
Particulars
|
Q4 FY2024-2025
|
Q4 FY2023-2024
|
FY2024-2025
|
FY2023-2024
|
Revenue From Operations
|
Rs 113.24 Cr
|
Rs 106.71 Cr
|
Rs 489.76 Cr
|
Rs 481.94 Cr
|
Other Income
|
Rs 02.93 Cr
|
Rs 1.99 Cr
|
Rs 09.96 Cr
|
Rs 04.90 Cr
|
Total Income
|
Rs 116.17 Cr
|
Rs 108.70 Cr
|
Rs 499.72 Cr
|
Rs 486.84 Cr
|
Expenses
|
Rs 139.88 Cr
|
Rs 127.59 Cr
|
Rs 579.11 Cr
|
Rs 520.47 Cr
|
Net Loss
|
Rs 61.69 Cr
|
Rs 30.07 Cr
|
Rs 212.37 Cr
|
Rs 120.09 Cr
“We are very excited by the response that we have received from the market for out IPTV packages. We will drive the growth of the IPTC subscriptions in the India market with innovative digital routes and hope to capture sizable market share,” said Vivek Raina, Founder and CEO, Excitel Broadband Pvt Ltd.
Despite the increase in income, the company reported a higher net loss year-on-year, both for the fourth quarter and the full financial year.
Excitel has recently launched its IPTV service and is currently working on expanding its reach. The service aims to offer bundled internet and television content, with various pricing tiers designed to appeal to a broad user base. The company has announced plans to attract one million subscribers to its IPTV platform within the next two years.
Three IPTV plans are currently available:
-
Basic Plan (Rs 654/month): Includes unlimited internet at speeds up to 200 Mbps, 27 premium TV channels (such as Colours, Discovery, and Cartoon Network), and over 200 free-to-air channels.
-
Mid-tier Plan (Rs 704/month): Offers unlimited internet at speeds up to 250 Mbps and access to 31 OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Alt Balaji.
-
Premium Plan: The most comprehensive option, this plan includes unlimited internet at speeds up to 300 Mbps, 36 premium TV channels, over 229 free-to-air channels, and the same 31 OTT subscriptions.