Excitel appoints Varun Pasricha as CEO

Excitel has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer as the company prepares for its next phase of growth in India’s competitive broadband market.

Co-founder Vivek Raina has stepped down as CEO and will no longer be involved in the day-to-day operations of the business. He will, however, continue as a stakeholder in the company.

Varun Pasricha will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer in March 2026. Pasricha has been with Excitel since 2018, serving as Chief Operating Officer. In that role, he oversaw operational processes and partner management, giving him detailed insight into the company’s internal systems and expansion strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, co-founder Nikolai Gorchilov said Pasricha had been instrumental in strengthening Excitel’s operating discipline and partner ecosystem, adding that he is well positioned to lead the company into its next phase of development.

Pasricha said his priorities would include reinforcing internal systems, enhancing customer experience, enabling the company’s partner ecosystem and pursuing disciplined expansion as the business scales.

Excitel crossed the milestone of one million subscribers some time ago and has since been working to broaden its footprint across India. The leadership transition comes as the ISP seeks to consolidate its growth and strengthen its position in the country’s rapidly evolving broadband sector.