Eutelsat successfully tests world’s first 5G satellite connection

Eutelsat, MediaTek, and Airbus Defence and Space have successfully conducted the world’s first 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) trial over the Eutelsat OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. This successful trial has marked a major milestone in satellite-based 5G connectivity and paves the way for seamless integration between terrestrial and satellite networks.

The test demonstrated that a 5G user terminal can connect to a 5G core network using a satellite link. This successful connection means that future 5G-enabled devices including smartphones, vehicles, and IoT applications will be able to switch between traditional cellular networks and satellites without interruptions.

The collaboration involved Eutelsat Group, the satellite operator; MediaTek, which brought in its semiconductor technology; and Airbus, which built the LEO satellites used in the trial. The test utilised MediaTek’s NR NTN chipset, ITRI’s NR NTN test base station, and satellite technology built by Airbus.

The trial took place over Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO satellite constellation. Engineers used a Ku-band service link and a Ka-band feeder link to transmit signals between a 5G user terminal and a 5G core network. The success of the trial proves that 5G NTN can function efficiently through satellite-based infrastructure, even in remote and unconnected areas.

This breakthrough brings the world closer to truly global 5G connectivity by eliminating network black spots. With this innovation, 5G networks can extend beyond urban areas, offering reliable connectivity to rural regions, oceans, and remote locations. The technology also supports critical industries such as aerospace, defense, emergency services, and global communications.

With this success, Eutelsat, MediaTek, and Airbus are gearing up for broader deployment of 5G NTN technology. This advancement will play a crucial role in IRIS2, the upcoming European satellite constellation that aims to enhance digital sovereignty.

The successful 5G NTN test by Eutelsat, MediaTek, and Airbus is a pathvreaker in global communications. It brings the world closer to seamless, uninterrupted connectivity, ensuring internet access anytime, anywhere, even beyond traditional network coverage areas. This advancement will redefine how people, devices, and industries stay connected, making 5G-powered satellite broadband a reality for the future.