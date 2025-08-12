Eutelsat and Tata’s Nelco to deliver LEO satellite connectivity across India

Eutelsat and Tata Group company Nelco have entered into an agreement to provide OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity services across India, marking a significant boost for the country’s secure, high-speed communications infrastructure.

Under the deal, OneWeb India Communications, Eutelsat’s local operating entity, will work with Nelco to deliver low-latency, high-reliability satellite connectivity to customers in land, maritime, and aviation markets. Coverage will extend across India’s borders, territorial waters, and remote regions, enabling critical government, defence, and enterprise applications.

The partnership aims to address connectivity challenges in underserved and hard-to-reach locations while strengthening India’s digital backbone and national security. With the planned commercial launch of OneWeb’s LEO services in the country, Nelco is positioned to offer these solutions to its customer base across multiple sectors.

The agreement is expected to play a key role in advancing India’s multi-orbit satellite communication ecosystem, combining Nelco’s local expertise with Eutelsat’s global LEO technology. By providing secure and scalable connectivity options, the collaboration supports the nation’s strategic communication needs, from remote border operations to in-flight broadband and maritime communications.

Industry experts see this as a strategic alignment between a global satellite operator and one of India’s established satcom players, aimed at meeting the surging demand for secure, high-speed data services. It also positions India as a strong market for LEO-enabled innovations in mobility, enterprise networking, and defence-grade communication systems.