Ericsson’s passive antennas powering 5G efficiency and performance

Ericsson, through its Ericsson Antenna System (EAS), is delivering passive antenna solutions that enhance 5G network performance, boost energy efficiency, and support sustainability goals for communications service providers (CSPs).

Ericsson’s advanced passive antennas are playing a key role in helping CSPs manage growing mobile data traffic, which is expected to triple by 2030. These antennas are designed to improve coverage, increase throughput, reduce interference, and enhance energy efficiency, all while supporting a broad range of frequency bands from 600 MHz to 6 GHz, and technologies like TDD, FDD, multi-beam, and beamforming.

With rising data demands and the growing need for sustainable telecom infrastructure, the push for energy-efficient antenna systems is now more urgent than ever. Ericsson’s focus on passive antenna solutions is part of its ongoing effort to help CSPs prepare for the next generation of network demands.

The Ericsson Antenna System team supports CSPs worldwide, offering deployment-ready antenna solutions for diverse geographies and urban, suburban, and rural network environments. The technology is built to deliver real-world performance across various 5G rollouts.

Improving both downlink and uplink performance is becoming essential, especially with the growth of video calls, social media uploads, and AI-driven apps. Ericsson’s antennas deliver a better user experience by strengthening signal quality, minimising interference, and optimising power usage, which also benefits device battery life.

According to a joint study with ABI Research:

A 11% improvement in beam efficiency results in 18% higher downlink and 21% higher uplink throughput at the cell edge.

Optimised antenna design leads to 7.5% greater energy efficiency and 29% less radio energy consumption.

Ericsson’s passive antennas use precise beam pattern control to reduce side lobes and energy waste. This not only improves signal transmission but also reduces the power needs of network equipment. As part of its sustainability goals, the company is pushing for lower carbon emissions while maintaining strong network performance.

Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System, explains, “We focus on real-world network impact, not just data sheets. By simulating and researching network behavior, we’re delivering better coverage, improved uplink, reduced energy use, and stronger spectrum efficiency.”

As the 5G era advances, Ericsson’s passive antenna technology is proving to be a critical piece of the puzzle. With strong performance, smart energy use, and forward-thinking design, these antennas help CSPs meet modern network demands while building a sustainable future.