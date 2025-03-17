Ericsson, Volvo, and Airtel collaborate on 5G for manufacturing

Ericsson , Volvo Group, and Bharti Airtel have announced a research partnership aimed at exploring the potential of Extended Reality (XR), Digital Twin technologies, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the manufacturing sector. By leveraging 5G and 5G Advanced, the collaboration seeks to enhance industrial operations, workforce training, and real-time process optimisation.

Advertisment

The research will take place at the Volvo Group Factory and Volvo Group’s R&D Centre in Bangalore. It will examine the use of Industrial Metaverse applications, including human-machine interaction and collaboration, integrating physical and digital environments. Insights from this initiative are expected to contribute to improved efficiency and innovation in manufacturing by providing a digital platform for immersive training and real-time process optimisation through AI technologies.

A key aspect of this initiative is the deployment and evaluation of Airtel’s 5G Advanced network as a foundation for industrial XR applications. With ultra-low latency and high-speed connectivity, 5G has the potential to facilitate real-time simulations, design prototyping, and immersive training across multiple industrial sites. The initiative will also allow for experimentation with immersive manufacturing concepts, testing of hypothetical scenarios, and production workflow optimisation without disrupting actual operations.

Beyond operational efficiencies, the collaboration aims to support the transition to Industry 4.0 and beyond, while also exploring new revenue streams and business models for telecommunications providers. The insights gained through this research will contribute to enhancing network readiness for Industrial XR and enable immersive communication solutions in smart factories.

Advertisment

Kamal Bali, President & Managing Director of Volvo Group India, stated,“Our industry is experiencing a significant transformation driven by automation, connectivity, and alternative energy solutions—key enablers in our ambition to achieve net zero and build a sustainable future. This transformation also includes the way we work and collaborate across industrial and R&D sites. 5G, combined with Extended Reality applications, has the potential to enhance innovation and collaboration in real time through connectivity and digitalisation, supported by advanced AI technologies.”

Sharat Sinha, Director & CEO of Airtel Business, added,“We are pleased to leverage the capabilities of our advanced 5G network for industrial applications in collaboration with Ericsson and Volvo Group. This partnership will enable real-time XR applications to enhance productivity and efficiency in the manufacturing sector, while also accelerating the adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions.”

Nitin Bansal, Managing Director of Ericsson India, commented,“As India progresses towards Industry 4.0, 5G will play a crucial role in enabling intelligent, connected, and immersive industrial experiences. This collaboration with Airtel and Volvo Group highlights Ericsson’s commitment to driving innovation through 5G and Extended Reality. By combining our expertise in network technology with cutting-edge XR applications, we aim to support the digital transformation of manufacturing. The insights from this research will contribute to shaping the future of industrial digitalisation, both in India and globally.”

Advertisment

As industries increasingly adopt digital transformation, this initiative will support networks in meeting the growing demand for XR-driven innovations, helping businesses to improve productivity and scale operations efficiently.