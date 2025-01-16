Ericsson launches generative AI-based NetCloud assistant for 5G

Ericsson announced the launch of its generative AI-based NetCloud Assistant (ANA). This next-generation version of ANA is a virtual expert designed to further simplify enterprise 5G network management. Unlike traditional chatbots, which rely on search to provide links to existing resources, ANA is able to read, understand, and generate new text and graphical content. By correlating information from multiple technical documents and unique insights from the customer’s network, ANA delivers personalised responses that transform hours or even days of work into mere seconds.

ANA is claimed to be the first generative AI virtual expert specifically designed for enterprise Wireless WAN (WWAN) networks, utilising large language models, with all its AI components hosted entirely within Ericsson's environment. This design ensures user and data privacy by avoiding the need for API calls to third-party consumer generative AI applications.

Key functionalities of ANA include:

Knowledge Summarisation: Correlates information from Ericsson’s library of technical documentation into concise summaries tailored to the customer’s network.

Configuration Assistance: Speeds up Day 1 deployments with step-by-step guidance for WAN edge device configuration, based on best practices.

Enhanced Troubleshooting: Automates common diagnostic tasks and provides step-by-step instructions to troubleshoot and resolve connectivity issues, reducing mean time to repair.

Policy Recommendation: Future updates will translate business requirements into recommended SD-WAN and WAN bonding policies to improve WAN performance and application availability.

Custom Graph Generation: Future releases will allow administrators to request ANA to create detailed graphs that visualise more complex information not typically available in standard NetCloud dashboards or pre-configured reports.

Pankaj Malhotra, Head of Enterprise Networking and Security, Enterprise Wireless Solutions at Ericsson, said: "Ericsson’s NetCloud is differentiated by its ability to simplify the deployment, management, and troubleshooting of enterprise cellular networking. By investing heavily in cutting-edge AI technology, we are empowering even the most streamlined IT teams to tackle 5G administration challenges, enhancing network reliability, security, and user experience with unparalleled efficiency."

ANA complements Ericsson’s NetCloud AIOps dashboard, which plays a crucial role in transforming network management. Through an intelligent fault management system, it detects performance-driven anomalies, such as latency and jitter, specific to each customer’s environment. By providing real-time insights into network performance, AIOps empowers IT teams to proactively address issues, leveraging ANA as needed to ensure optimal network operations and enhance the overall digital experience.Both features will evolve to support Ericsson Private 5G solutions.