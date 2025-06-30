Ericsson launches first export-ready 5G antennas made in India

Ericsson has rolled out its first export-ready antenna model manufactured in India, marking a significant milestone in its local manufacturing strategy. The company unveiled the product at an event attended by Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, affirming India’s growing importance in Ericsson’s global operations.

The antenna, scheduled for global shipment beginning in July, is part of Ericsson’s ongoing expansion of its passive antenna manufacturing and engineering ecosystem in India. Over 50% of the antenna's content is now produced locally, with the company investing in sourcing, production, and engineering capabilities aimed at both Indian and international markets.

“This is a long-term investment in capability, talent, and technology,” said Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna Systems. “Our advanced passive antennas play a critical role in evolving 5G networks, and with India as a base, we are better positioned to deliver performance-driven, future-ready solutions.”

The development is part of Ericsson’s broader push to localise telecom equipment production and strengthen ties with Indian R&D and component suppliers. The antennas are designed to meet Ericsson’s global quality benchmarks and will support operators aiming to optimise 5G network performance, energy efficiency, and total cost of ownership.

Nitin Bansal, Managing Director of Ericsson India, emphasised that India is emerging as a global hub for high-tech manufacturing. “Our ‘Made in India’ antennas will not only support domestic rollout but also serve international demand,” he said.

The launch positions India as a critical node in Ericsson’s global supply chain and underlines the country’s growing capability in telecom equipment manufacturing.