Ericsson extends partnership with Airtel for 4G and 5G solutions

Ericsson has secured a multi-year, multi-billion USD extension deal with Bharti Airtel for 4G and 5G RAN products and solutions.

Under the new contract, Ericsson will deploy centralised RAN and Open RAN-ready solutions for network transformation, enabling wider coverage and enhanced network capacity. Ericsson will also upgrade the software of its currently deployed 4G radios, improving the overall customer experience.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel, said: "The strategic partnership with Ericsson to deploy the latest technology is a testament to Airtel's pursuit of network excellence. This deployment will enable us to further improve the speed, reliability, and coverage of our network, ensuring an exceptional experience for our customers."

Andres Vicente, Head of Ericsson Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, stated: "This partnership extension reflects our shared vision to build a robust 4G and 5G infrastructure for Bharti Airtel to serve the connectivity needs of its customer base – including the new 5G use cases as they emerge. We will work closely with Bharti Airtel to deliver great user experiences for their customers."

As a global leader in 5G, Ericsson currently powers 170 live 5G networks in more than 70 countries. Ericsson's technological leadership is recognised by independent analysts such as the Frost Radar™ 5G Network Infrastructure Market 2024, where Ericsson was ranked as the leader for the fourth consecutive year. Ericsson has also been positioned as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for 5G for the fourth year in a row.

Ericsson claims to be a trusted connectivity partner for Airtel for over 25 years, supporting every generation of mobile communications. This strategic partnership underscores Ericsson and Airtel's shared commitment to building an advanced digital ecosystem in India.