Ericsson appoints Andres Vicente Head of Market Area South East Asia, Oceania & India

Ericsson has appointed Andres Vicente as the new Head of Market Area South East Asia, Oceania & India, and Senior Vice President. Currently serving as the Head of Ericsson’s Customer Unit Iberia within Market Area Europe & Latin America, Vicente will succeed Nunzio Mirtillo, who announced his retirement in October 2023. Assuming his new role on May 1, 2024, Vicente will be stationed in Singapore.

Bringing with him a wealth of experience in the telecommunications sector, Andres Vicente became a part of Ericsson in 2021. Before joining Ericsson, he spent 25 years at Vodafone, where he held various commercial positions. During his tenure at Vodafone, Mr. Vicente led marketing and sales efforts across diverse market segments.

“I’m very pleased that Andres has accepted to take on this role. His knowledge of our industry and deep understanding of the commercial aspects that are vital to our continued success will prove themselves very valuable to me and to his colleagues in the Market Area”, said Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson.

“I’m honored to take up this role. Ericsson’s ambition is to lead in an open world and I’m proud to be part of creating long-lasting value and driving positive change, in both our industry and society as a whole. Market Area South East Asia, Oceania & India is one of the most exciting growth regions for Ericsson and our Market Area team have strong execution abilities. I’m excited to soon be working alongside them and with our customers to co-create the innovations that will shape our industry and enable mutual success”, said Andres Vicente commenting on the appointment.