Ericsson antenna system expands local manufacturing in India

Ericsson Antenna System (EAS) is expanding its manufacturing operations in India as part of its global production network. The initiative is intended to support the development of mobile networks in India and respond to evolving market requirements.

Advertisment

By June 2025, Ericsson aims to localise the entire production of EAS passive antennas for the Indian market. This change is expected to reduce lead times, increase coordination with local suppliers, and allow for greater responsiveness to customer needs. It also aligns with wider efforts to support the expansion of digital infrastructure in India, particularly the ongoing rollout of 5G technology.

Production will take place in collaboration with VVDN Technologies, a technology partner based in India. This addition places India alongside other Ericsson manufacturing locations in Mexico, Romania, and China, contributing to a more distributed and flexible supply chain.

According to Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System, the move allows the company to manufacture closer to areas where new networks are being developed, potentially improving delivery times and enabling more tailored solutions.

Advertisment

A portion of the antennas manufactured in India will also be exported, making the facility a part of Ericsson’s broader supply operations. The proximity of manufacturing to local markets is intended to improve responsiveness and foster technical collaboration.

Ericsson has operated in India since 1903 and began local manufacturing in 1994. In recent years, the company has worked with service providers in India to deploy network infrastructure in preparation for 5G services.

The expansion of EAS production is being overseen by Ericsson's internal teams, with support from its supplier network. The company states that global quality standards will continue to be followed throughout the process.

Advertisment

Nitin Bansal, Managing Director of Ericsson India, noted that the expansion is part of the company's broader approach to maintaining supply chain continuity and adapting to local conditions.

With antenna systems now being designed and produced in India, Ericsson intends to contribute to the development of mobile infrastructure both within the country and in other regions. The localised manufacturing of antenna systems is aimed at supporting increasing data traffic demands associated with 5G and future network technologies.