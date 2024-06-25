Equinix Expands it Presence in Chennai with a $65 million Investment

Equinix Inc., the global leader in digital infrastructure, announced its entry into Chennai with CN1, its inaugural International Business ExchangeTM (IBX) data center. This expansion aims to bolster India's ambitions of achieving a $1 trillion digital economy by 2027-2028. CN1 is tailored to cater to the requirements of enterprises and hyperscalers, facilitating AI deployments and enabling businesses to leverage India's digital potential.

CN1, spanning nearly 6 acres in Chennai's vibrant tech hub of Siruseri, represents an initial investment of $65 million. Scheduled to launch in Q4 2024, it will complement Equinix's three established high-performance data centers in Mumbai. This expansion aims to bolster digital infrastructure, fostering innovation and driving digital transformation across India.

Manoj Paul, Managing Director, Equinix India, commented: "We are witnessing India's growing prominence as a pivotal data center hub in South Asia, driven by strong interest from major global players looking to anchor and expand their operations here, along with Indian enterprises expanding their digital infrastructure to support the growth of one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Equinix has the most hyperconnected data center campus in Mumbai with the largest concentration of cloud on-ramps, telecom service providers, Over-the-top (OTT) media service providers, internet exchanges, and financial ecosystem. The addition of our Chennai data center will further extend this ecosystem to customers in Chennai. We are grateful for the support we have received from the Industries and IT Department, Government of Tamil Nadu; SIPCOT; and Guidance Tamil Nadu, which have facilitated our entry into the Chennai market."

Equinix CN1 will act as a dynamic hub for startups, enterprises, networks, and cloud service providers, among others, creating a vibrant environment for groundbreaking initiatives and transformative endeavors. This strategic expansion will elevate Chennai's global status while unlocking new opportunities for international customers looking to capitalize on the city's robust tech ecosystem.

Chennai, fueled by proactive government initiatives and a thriving business ecosystem, demonstrates robust infrastructure growth, drawing investments in the digital infrastructure sector. Serving as Equinix's second metro in India, Chennai offers customers a dual-city redundancy option, boosting resilience and ensuring continuous business operations.