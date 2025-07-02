Echelon Edge wins BSNL CDR Project to lead OSS/BSS transformation

In a key development for India's public telecom infrastructure, Echelon Edge (EEPL) has secured a mandate to manage Phase 1 and Phase 2 of BSNL’s CDR Project across the North and East Zones. The engagement positions Echelon Edge as a lead partner in OSS/BSS transformation for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s fixed-line operations.

Under the agreement, Echelon Edge will take complete charge of both hardware and software infrastructure management for BSNL’s CDR operations, which include annual maintenance and managed services. Over 50 experts in OSS/BSS systems have already been deployed across BSNL’s Panchkula and Kolkata data centres to ensure seamless operations and service continuity.

The project includes oversight of the entire OSS/BSS stack that supports BSNL’s fixed-line, broadband, and leased line services, spanning both retail and enterprise segments. Echelon Edge will work with top-tier OEMs like Amdocs, Netcracker, SAP, Oracle, Siebel, HPE, Cisco, and IBM to deliver high-performance outcomes across a legacy-heavy but mission-critical environment.

Anurag Singh, CTO and Co-Founder of Echelon Edge, described the assignment as one of the most technically demanding OSS/BSS environments in the country. “Managing real-time services and large-scale fixed-line operations demands deep integration and maturity. It’s not just about keeping systems running, it’s about ensuring scalability, stability, and a long-term digital transformation roadmap,” he said.

Echelon Edge’s legacy with BSNL dates back to its early GSM projects, where it led critical BSS deployments across all four zones. The company has since expanded its footprint in network and service management, with a focus on OSS/BSS modernisation for public sector telecoms.

This win reinforces Echelon Edge’s leadership in enabling future-ready telecom operations, especially as India’s networks shift toward converged digital services and infrastructure efficiency.