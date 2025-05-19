Draft regulations set stage for India’s Wi-Fi revolution in lower 6 GHz band

The central government has released draft rules to de-licence the lower portion of the 6 GHz band.To accelerate the deployment of next-generation Wi-Fi in India. The proposal will benefit broadband providers and IT firms using Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 by permitting low-power and very-low-power wireless equipment.

Entitled "Use of Low Power and Very Low Power Wireless Access System, including Radio Local Area Network, in the Lower 6 GHz Band (Exemption from Licensing Requirement) Rules 2025," the draft covers frequencies from 5925 MHz to 6425 MHz. It appeared in the Gazette of India on 16 May under powers conferred by the Telecommunications Act 2023.

If adopted, the rules would allow low-power indoor and very-low-power outdoor wireless access systems to operate in this band without individual frequency authorisation. The notification states that anyone may establish, maintain, operate, own or trade such equipment, including radio local area networks, on a shared, non-exclusive, non-interference and non-protection basis, provided they meet the technical specifications.

Many jurisdictions, including the United States and EU member states, have already de-licensed the lower 6 GHz band for unlicensed Wi-Fi use. In India, however, the spectrum has been hotly contested by internet companies and telecom operators.

To address mid-band spectrum scarcity and support forthcoming 5G and 6G networks, telecom operators,represented by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI),have urged that the entire 6 GHz band be auctioned. The GSMA, the mobile industry’s global body, backs this position and recommends that the upper 6 GHz range (6 425 MHz – 7 125 MHz) be included in future auctions.

By contrast, the Broadband India Forum (BIF), which represents multinational device makers and technology firms, strongly opposes auctioning any part of the 6 GHz band (5925 MHz – 7125 MHz). The BIF argues that unlicensed access is vital for affordable broadband expansion and claims delays in de-licensing cost the exchequer Rs 1.27 trillion each year.