Dr Himanshu Pathak named director general designate of ICRISAT

The Governing Board of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) announced the appointment of Dr Himanshu Pathak as Director General designate of the globally renowned institute. The announcement was made by the Chair of the Governing Board, Professor Prabhu Pingali, during an all-staff event on, 18th October, at ICRISAT headquarters in Hyderabad, India.

Current Position and Experience

Dr Pathak offers a lot of experience to ICRISAT and has a successful career furthering agricultural research and development worldwide. He is currently the Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE).

"On behalf of the Governing Board, I am delighted to welcome Dr Pathak as Director General designate," said Professor Pingali.

"His strategic vision and proven leadership will be instrumental as ICRISAT tackles the challenges posed by expanding drylands and continues its mission to build resilient, sustainable agri-food systems for the most vulnerable across Asia, Africa, and beyond. Under Dr Pathak’s guidance, we are confident that ICRISAT will forge powerful new alliances and set new standards in agricultural innovation and global food security. The Governing Board and I look forward to working closely with him.

"We also extend our deepest gratitude to the outgoing Director General, Dr Jacqueline Hughes, for her steadfast leadership during a period of significant transition and unprecedented challenges. Despite the global disruptions caused by COVID-19, Dr Hughes led ICRISAT with resilience and vision, advancing numerous agricultural innovations that have enhanced the Institute’s impact and reach," Professor Pingali added.

As ICRISAT enters its 52nd year, Dr Pathak's appointment ushers in a new era for the Institute and reaffirms its dedication to leading agricultural advances and establishing itself as a world authority in dryland research.



Next year, Dr Pathak will formally take over, marking the beginning of a new phase of strategic leadership and expansion for the Institute.