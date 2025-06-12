DoT's new rules simplify mobile plan conversions via OTP

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has made it easier for mobile users to switch between prepaid and postpaid connections, aiming to enhance consumer convenience. A new directive, issued on 10 June 2025, reduces the required cooling-off period for reconversion, enabling smoother transitions between the two plan types via a One-Time Password (OTP).

One of the key changes is the reduction in the reconversion lock-in period. Previously, users who switched from prepaid to postpaid, or vice versa, had to wait 90 days before changing back. Under the revised guidelines, this period has been shortened to 30 days for the first reconversion. However, the original 90-day lock-in will still apply to any subsequent OTP-based conversions.

The DoT has emphasised the importance of transparency in the process. Consumers must be clearly informed of the applicable lock-in period before each conversion is initiated, to ensure informed consent and prevent misuse of the simplified procedure.

"A subscriber may now re-convert after 30 days from the date of the initial conversion, in accordance with a partial amendment to these guidelines. For any subsequent OTP-based conversions, a 90-day period from the date of the last conversion must be observed," stated the Ministry of Communications in a notification posted on social media platform X. "This shall be clearly communicated to the subscriber prior to the start of each conversion."

The DoT has also introduced an option for early reconversion during the lock-in period. If a subscriber wishes to switch plans before the 30- or 90-day period expires, they may still do so by undergoing the standard Know Your Customer (KYC) process at an authorised Point of Sale (PoS) or retail outlet.

This added flexibility ensures that users are not locked into a plan unnecessarily, while still maintaining the necessary security and regulatory safeguards. The new framework is designed to strike a balance between ease of use and system integrity.