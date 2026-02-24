DoT urges Noida airport to allow telecom installations

The Noida International Airport has reportedly been advised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to permit telecom operators to install cellular infrastructure on its premises ahead of its inauguration.

The move follows concerns arising from a similar situation at the Navi Mumbai International Airport, where telecom service providers were not allowed to deploy their own network equipment. In that case, operators could offer mobile services only through infrastructure established by a third party. Industry stakeholders have argued that such an arrangement restricts their ability to maintain network quality, manage performance standards and ensure consistent service delivery.

To avoid comparable issues at Noida, the DoT has formally communicated with the airport’s management. In a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd, the department reportedly clarified that Noida International Airport qualifies as a “public entity” under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

Under the provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder, public entities are required to process applications for Right of Way (RoW) in a non-discriminatory, fair and transparent manner within prescribed timelines and conditions. The DoT emphasised that these obligations would apply to the airport authority.

The intervention is intended to ensure that telecom operators are able to deploy their infrastructure directly at the airport, enabling reliable mobile connectivity for passengers, staff and other stakeholders from the outset of operations.