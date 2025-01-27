DoT takes measures to combat spoofed International calls

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has intensified efforts to tackle spoofed international calls, urging telecom operators and citizens to act against cyber-crimes and fraudulent communication through the newly launched Sanchar Saathi App and portal.

Actions Taken by DoT

Fraudsters had been deceiving citizens by manipulating Calling Line Identity (CLI) to make international calls appear as Indian numbers. To address this, the DoT introduced an International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System, which, in collaboration with telecom operators, blocked 90% of spoofed calls, amounting to 1.35 crore calls within 24 hours of implementation. This success has significantly reduced spoofed calls with Indian numbers to around 4 lakh per day.

As scammers shift to spoofing international numbers, DoT has mandated telecom operators to display "International Call" tags for calls originating outside India. This measure helps citizens differentiate between legitimate domestic calls and potential scams from international numbers.

Further, Indian telecom operators, including Airtel, BSNL, and RJIL, have been instructed to block traffic from international carriers repeatedly sending spoofed CLI calls. Over 20 such carriers have been blocked under this directive.

Role of Citizens and Sanchar Saathi App

Citizens have been advised to exercise caution, especially with calls from unfamiliar international numbers claiming to represent government authorities. The Sanchar Saathi App empowers users to report suspected fraudulent calls directly from their phone logs. Reports filed through the app or the portal help DoT take swift action against offending carriers and aggregators.

The app is available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, offering a seamless and secure way for citizens to contribute to the fight against cyber-crime.

The DoT continues to prioritise a secure telecom environment, working with telecom operators, citizens, and other stakeholders to curb cyber-fraud and misuse of telecom resources. Proactive citizen participation in reporting suspected fraud communications is key to the success of these initiatives.