DoT mandates testing for satcom equipment before launch

In anticipation of the imminent launch of satellite communication (satcom) services in India, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has now made it mandatory for satellite equipment, including user terminals and gateways, to undergo testing and certification.
Many players are waiting for government approval to start their services. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) mandates that all companies must test and certify their satcom equipment before integrating it into their infrastructure. Companies that import this equipment have also been instructed to comply. This requirement will come into effect in August 2025. Satcom businesses will now be required to test and certify non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite equipment, including user terminals and integrated gateways, prior to their use.
Non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) user terminals and NGSO integrated gateways were added to the list of telecom equipment that requires certification by the Department of Technology (DoT) in a February 25 gazette notice. The revised guidelines will take effect 180 days following the notification's release.
According to the gazette notice, "no one shall import, sell, distribute, or use the Telecommunication Equipment specified in Schedule, except in accordance with the Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment measures as specified by the Telecommunication Engineering Centre."
Therefore, after August 2025, businesses in India are only permitted to import and utilise certified equipment in order to provide satcom services.
Both Jio-SES and Eutelsat OneWeb, with the backing of Bharti Airtel, are set to launch satellite communication services in the country. They are currently waiting for a crucial decision from the government regarding the allocation of spectrum among satellite communication companies. The telecom sector has opposed the idea of administrative spectrum allocation for satellite services. However, satellite companies argue that, in line with international standards, the satcom spectrum should be allocated administratively, as any other approach would not benefit investors. The government's decision on this matter will significantly impact the future of India's communications landscape.