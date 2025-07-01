DoT launches module on Saral Sanchar to survey CNPN direct spectrum demand

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has introduced a set of detailed guidelines to facilitate the deployment of Captive Non-Public Networks (CNPNs). These guidelines empower organisations to build their own private 4G or 5G networks by either using spectrum allocated to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) or by obtaining spectrum directly from the DoT. This approach offers tailored, secure, and low-latency communication solutions to support critical business operations.

Advertisment

In the initial phase, specific frequency bands were earmarked for direct spectrum allocation to CNPN applicants. However, it was found that the chosen bands lacked adequate support within the device ecosystem, limiting practical implementation.

Participation in the demand survey does not grant the entities any claim to spectrum assignment, the DoT explained, since it is being carried out to determine the demand for direct spectrum assignment to CNPNs.

In order to establish private 5G networks, businesses including Infosys, Capgemini, GMR, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Communications, Tata Power, and Tejas Networks, among others, will once more have the chance to make their case for obtaining direct spectrum from the government. These businesses were among the 20 that took part in a similar DoT demand analysis for spectrum in 2022, which focused mostly on the 3,300–3,670 MHz range. But at the time, the DoT did not take any action in response to these demands.

Advertisment

More recent evaluations have revealed that the majority of CNPN-compatible devices now operate efficiently within the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) bands. Additionally, 5G technology has seen significant progress, enabling a broader range of use cases. There is also increased interest from system integrators in establishing CNPN infrastructures for enterprise clients.

To accommodate these developments, the DoT has launched a new module on the Saral Sanchar portal to gauge current demand for spectrum in various frequency bands. This demand collection initiative aims to determine suitable bands for the direct allocation of spectrum for CNPN services.

Interested parties can access the portal at: https://saralsanchar.gov.in. An official memorandum outlining the process was released on 30 June 2025 and is available on the DoT’s official website.

Advertisment

Eligibility for direct spectrum assignment will be guided by the CNPN policy issued on 27 June 2022. Enterprises with a net worth exceeding ₹100 Crores and aiming to establish CNPNs through direct spectrum allocation are encouraged to take part. System Integrators planning to develop CNPN infrastructure on behalf of such enterprises are also invited to participate.

Applications and relevant information can be submitted through the Saral Sanchar portal from 1 July 2025 to 31 July 2025.