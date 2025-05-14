Delhi NCR added to Vi’s 5G network rollout in collaboration with Ericsson

In a significant step towards its staggered nationwide rollout of 5G, Vodafone Idea (Vi) is scheduled to begin offering high-speed 5G services in Delhi NCR on May 15. Vi announced the launch on Wednesday,14 May, 2025, adding the capital region to the cities previously included in its 5G footprint as part of the initial deployment phase, which includes Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Patna.

By August 2025, the telecom operator intends to roll out its 5G services over all 17 priority circles, where it has purchased 5G spectrum. According to Vi, rollouts are already under way in other important areas, and cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru are next on the agenda. Twenty percent of Mumbai's data traffic is currently on the 5G network, while 70 percent of eligible users are using the service, according to Vi.

“The launch of our 5G services in Delhi marks a pivotal step in Vi’s journey to deliver next-generation connectivity to our customers. Partnering with Ericsson, we are modernizing our network with next-gen technology, and equipping our users with the speed, reliability, and capacity needed to thrive in a digitally connected world,” said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea.

As part of its launch promotion, Vi is offering users on 5G-capable devices unlimited 5G data with plans starting at Rs 299; the company claims that the service will improve user experiences in areas like gaming, streaming, video conferencing, high-speed downloads, and real-time cloud apps.

Vi Launches 5G services in Delhi NCR in partnership with Ericsson

Vi ,has announced the launch of its 5G services in the Delhi NCR region in partnership with Ericsson. Vi has deployed Ericsson’s Massive MIMO radios to support the rollout of its 5G network in the capital. The launch marks a key milestone in Ericsson’s ongoing 5G deployment for Vi across various regions in India.

The rollout in Delhi NCR utilises Ericsson Radio System products, including mid-band Massive MIMO antenna-integrated radios such as the AIR 3268 and AIR 3255. These products are designed to be lightweight and energy-efficient, supporting improved spectrum efficiency, a lower total cost of ownership, and a reduced energy footprint. This deployment aligns with Vi’s objective of delivering reliable network performance to its users.

In October 2024, Vi awarded Ericsson a contract to upgrade its 4G infrastructure and to deploy 5G services in areas already served by Ericsson. The agreement also extended to the provision of 4G and 5G services in the telecom circles of Delhi, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, significantly expanding Ericsson’s engagement with Vi.

As part of the collaboration, Ericsson has completed the modernisation of Vi’s network in Delhi, replacing legacy 2G and 4G equipment with its latest energy-efficient Radio System products. The upgrade was completed without any disruption to services and represents a further step in Vi’s efforts to enhance its network quality.