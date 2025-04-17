Delayed OTPs and alerts prompt bank to adopt new messaging solution

A leading private sector bank in India has adopted Airtel IQ True Delivery to address significant communication challenges, aiming to improve customer experience and operational visibility. According to Airtel, the bank had been facing persistent issues with the timely delivery of essential messages such as transaction alerts and One-Time Passwords (OTPs).

Advertisment

Airtel Business stated that customers were not consistently receiving critical notifications, which affected their ability to complete banking transactions or online payments smoothly. Despite working with multiple SMS aggregator partners, the bank lacked clear insights into delivery volumes, delays, or message failures. Additionally, it continued to incur charges for all messages sent, regardless of whether they reached the intended recipients. The bank also had limited communication channels available for such alerts.

To address these issues, the bank implemented Airtel IQ’s Assured Delivery solution. This system prioritises SMS as the primary communication channel, with automatic failover to voice calls and, if necessary, WhatsApp, in cases where previous attempts are unsuccessful. The response times and channel sequence were customised to meet the bank’s specific requirements.

Airtel Business explained that, "The platform reroutes the message via voice call if it is not delivered within the defined time frame. If the call is not answered, the message is then sent via WhatsApp. The timings and flow of communication channels were tailored to suit the client's needs."

Advertisment

The solution includes a dedicated MPLS link between the bank's and Airtel's data centres, intended to enhance data security and control. It also provides the bank with real-time, Department of Telecommunications (DoT)-compliant reporting and analytics, offering full visibility into delivery performance and failure diagnostics.

Since the deployment, Airtel Business claims there has been a significant improvement in customer satisfaction, with message delivery rates reportedly approaching 100%. The platform is also being piloted by a major logistics company and several other financial institutions, and is stated to be fully compliant with CERT-In, BIS, GDPR, and ISO standards.