CyberMedia editor Sunil Rajguru passes away

CyberMedia today shares with profound grief the passing of Sunil Rajguru, Editor of Dataquest and PCQuest, who left us today at 2:30 pm while undergoing treatment at a hospital. He had been valiantly battling cancer for over a year.

Sunil was a true-blue journalist who crafted compelling narratives in a style unique to him. His loss has left a deep void across our organisation and among the wider community of technology journalists.

A Career of Depth, Clarity, and Generosity

A seasoned professional, Sunil’s career was marked by both depth and breadth. At CyberMedia, he helmed Dataquest and PCQuest, shaping their editorial voices and guiding teams with clarity and vision. Earlier, he worked with our publication Living Digital and the research agency IDC India. He also brought his sharp editorial insight to the Hindustan Times and the Centre for Science & Environment, and contributed columns to Sify and India Today’s DailyO.

An alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism, Bangalore, Sunil combined a rigorous academic foundation with uncommon versatility. He was not only a writer of rare clarity who could demystify complex technology trends, but also a gifted moderator of panels, a sharp interviewer, and a familiar presence at industry conferences and webinars.

What set Sunil apart went beyond his professional acumen. Colleagues remember him as a mentor with patience and generosity, someone who encouraged younger journalists, and as a warm, approachable presence who carried wisdom lightly. His absence leaves not just an editorial gap but an emptiness in the lives of those who worked with him and learnt from him.

He is survived by his wife, Suma Ramachandran, and their son.