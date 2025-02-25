CtrlS unveils INR 4,000 Cr Data Centre Park in Chennai

CtrlS Datacenters has launched a new data centre park in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The facility was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru M.K. Stalin, along with key government officials and industry leaders.

Advertisment

The CtrlS Chennai Data Centre Park is a state-of-the-art facility with two data centre buildings, offering a total IT load capacity of 72 MW. It is designed to meet global standards, is earthquake-resistant up to 7.5 on the Richter Scale and flood-proof, located 14 metres above sea level with an additional 2.2 metres of elevation.

The facility is equipped with a 230kV dedicated gas-insulated substation (GIS) with 120 MW capacity to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Security measures include a nine-zone security system, while carrier-neutral infrastructure with four fibre entry paths ensures direct, high-bandwidth connectivity to cloud service providers.

The data centre park is backed by a direct investment of INR 4,000 crore and indirect investments of INR 50,000 crore, which will contribute to Tamil Nadu’s economy through job creation and tax revenues. It is expected to generate:

Advertisment

500 direct jobs

9,000 indirect jobs

INR 200 crore in direct GST revenue annually

INR 3,000 crore in indirect GST revenue annually

INR 800 crore in power revenue for Tamil Nadu’s energy sector

The growing demand for cloud services, AI, and digital transformation has increased the need for high-performance and secure data centres. The CtrlS Chennai facility aims to support businesses across IT, banking, telecom, healthcare, and e-commerce sectors.

The Chennai Data Centre Park is strategically located in Ambattur Industrial Estate, one of Tamil Nadu’s growing technology and industrial hubs. Chennai is India’s second-largest data centre market, with the city’s capacity expected to double by 2026.

Advertisment

CtrlS Datacenters, which currently operates 15 data centres across eight cities in India, is planning further expansion in tier-2 cities like Patna, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati. The company is also preparing to enter international markets, with Thailand being its first global destination.

The Chennai Data Centre Park is on track to achieve LEED Platinum certification, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and energy-efficient operations.