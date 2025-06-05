CtrlS powers BSE’s digital backbone for 700 cr daily transactions

CtrlS Datacenters one of Asia’s Rated-4 data centre operator, has announced a strategic partnership with BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), supporting the digital backbone of India’s premier financial institution. The collaboration enables BSE to process over 700 crore daily transactions and serve more than 11 crore investors, underscoring the vital role of digital infrastructure in India's rapidly growing economy.

This partnership highlights the increasing importance of data centres in the modern financial landscape. As trading has transitioned to fully electronic platforms, reliable digital infrastructure has become essential to ensure market integrity, transactional security, and uninterrupted access to financial services.

CtrlS Datacenters provides the robust, resilient infrastructure required for BSE’s mission-critical operations. This support aligns with BSE’s vision of sustainable growth and strengthens its position as Asia’s first and largest stock exchange. In an era where electronic trading has democratised access to market data and broadened participation, such infrastructure is fundamental to a well-functioning capital market ecosystem.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO of CtrlS Datacenters, stated,“The scale and significance of BSE’s operations present not only a technological challenge but also a responsibility towards India’s economic stability and progress. Every transaction processed through our infrastructure has an impact, on investors, businesses, and the broader financial system. Our solutions are designed for uncompromising reliability, microsecond-level performance, and stringent security, tailored to meet BSE’s high standards. As India advances towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, we are proud to be BSE’s trusted technology partner, supporting the infrastructure at the heart of the country’s financial ecosystem.”

Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and CEO of BSE commented,“Technology is integral to every aspect of our operations, and we are committed to ensuring it meets the highest global standards. Strong digital infrastructure, particularly through reliable data centres, is vital in supporting critical financial transactions. The transition to electronic trading has made data centre capabilities even more essential. We are proud to be powered by CtrlS, a partner that shares our long-term vision. Beyond their digital expertise, CtrlS’s commitment to sustainable growth reflects our own aspirations aligned with the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Founded in 1875, BSE has built a distinguished legacy spanning 150 years and remains Asia’s oldest and largest stock exchange. Today, it ranks as the sixth-largest exchange globally by market capitalisation, representing over Rs 400 lakh crore (approximately USD 4.6 trillion) across 5,500+ listed companies. Its flagship index, the Sensex, serves as a key indicator of India’s financial health.

BSE has a strong track record of financial innovation, offering products and services including equity and debt trading, mutual funds, currency trading, and investment banking. Its SME platform has enabled 568 small and medium-sized enterprises to raise over Rs 9,000 crore in public funding. Additionally, BSE’s subsidiary, India INX at GIFT City, is India’s first international exchange, offering 22-hour trading, further solidifying BSE’s pivotal role in shaping the country’s financial future.