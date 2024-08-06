CtrlS Expands with New Edge Datacentre in Patna

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd has made a strategic land acquisition in Patna for a new greenfield edge data centre. This acquisition was facilitated through the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA) in the Patliputra Industrial Area.

With an investment of approximately Rs 400 crore, this new data centre will feature a 10MW IT load capacity and accommodate around 1,000 racks. This substantial investment underscores CtrlS’s dedication to reinforcing its presence in Patna, a critical digital hub and economic powerhouse in Bihar.

Experts' Insights on Acquisition

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO of CtrlS Datacenters, emphasised on the acquisition: "We are committed to developing a robust IT ecosystem in Bihar through our future-ready datacenters, serving hyperscalers, enterprises, and startups. We extend our gratitude to the State government for providing a conducive policy environment, an industry-friendly business climate, and attractive incentives for our upcoming project."

Pinnapureddy added, "Together with our ecosystem partners, we will not only bring significant investments to the State but also generate employment opportunities in the region. In response to the market's demonstrated potential, CtrlS Datacenters is establishing this greenfield datacenter in Patna, for which we have now secured the land."

Economic Impact on the Area

The establishment of this greenfield data center is poised to be a turning point for Bihar's economy, as it will attract hyperscalers, enterprises, and startups, CtrlS's new data center will not only enhance the state's digital infrastructure but also create numerous job opportunities. The influx of investment and development of cutting-edge facilities will contribute to the region's economic growth and technological advancement.

Future Prospects

CtrlS Datacenters is committed to supporting the digital transformation journey of enterprises and hyper scalers by providing reliable, scalable, and sustainable digital infrastructure. The company's state-of-the-art Edge data centres in Lucknow and Patna complement its extensive network of 13 data centres across major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Noida, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Looking ahead, CtrlS plans to establish over 20 Edge data centres across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in India. As the demand for localised Edge data centres grows, CtrlS is positioning itself as a frontrunner in this space, with a clear roadmap for expansion.