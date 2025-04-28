CtrlS Datacenters expands presence with new Greenfield Project in Madhya Pradesh

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, one of Asia’s largest rated‑4 datacentre operator, has announced a milestone with the virtual groundbreaking of its new greenfield datacentre in Bhopal. The event was presided over virtually by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav, during the Tech Growth Conclave 2025 held on 27 April in Indore, reflecting the state’s focus on advancing digital innovation.

The forthcoming facility will be constructed on a 5-acre site allocated by the Madhya Pradesh government within the Badwai IT Park. The project represents an investment of Rs 500 crore and is expected to create approximately 200 jobs over its phased development. The facility aims to contribute to the region’s digital infrastructure by supporting high-performance cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and data processing applications.

The development aligns with Madhya Pradesh’s policy initiatives, including the IT, ITeS & ESDM Investment Promotion Policy 2023, which provides up to a 25% capital expenditure subsidy, and the Global Capability Centres Policy 2025, which seeks to attract over 50 global technology centres. These policies form part of the State’s broader vision of reaching a USD 2 trillion economy by 2047 and establishing itself as a hub for high-technology investment underpinned by modern digital infrastructure.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman and Managing Director of CtrlS Datacenters, noted that the investment reflects the company's recognition of Madhya Pradesh’s leadership in creating a supportive business and policy environment. He cited the State’s strategic location and emerging technology talent pool as key factors behind the decision. According to Pinnapureddy, the new datacentre is designed to meet current demands while providing a foundation for future technological advancements.

The AI-ready datacentre will incorporate advanced cooling and security systems and is designed to ensure continuous operational reliability. Upon reaching full capacity, it is projected to contribute Rs 7.5 crore annually each in State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) and Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST).

CtrlS Datacenters currently operates across India with a combined datacentre capacity of 250 MW (IT load) in key tier-1 cities, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Noida, and Kolkata. The company also maintains Edge datacentre facilities in tier-2 markets such as Patna and Lucknow, with further expansions planned in locations including GIFT City (Ahmedabad), Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati.