Commvault partners with BeyondTrust to strengthen privileged access security

Commvault and BeyondTrust have entered into a strategic partnership to integrate BeyondTrust’s Password Safe privileged access management (PAM) solution with the Commvault Cloud cyber resilience platform. The collaboration, announced on 25 September 2025, is aimed at helping organisations strengthen identity security and reduce risks tied to unauthorised access to credentials, critical systems, and sensitive data.

Enterprises continue to grapple with the challenge of managing a growing number of identities, including human users and non-human machine identities tied to applications, scripts, and automated services. These machine identities often create unseen vulnerabilities in IT environments. The new integration seeks to provide enterprises with stronger control, visibility, and protection in managing privileged access, particularly within backup and recovery operations.

David Manks, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at BeyondTrust, said the complexity of modern identity environments makes every human, machine, application, and AI-driven identity a potential entry point for attackers. “This new integration between BeyondTrust and Commvault provides our customers with exceptional visibility and control in managing privileged access within their backup and recovery environments, while advancing cyber resilience via Commvault Cloud,” he said.

The combined offering focuses on four areas. First, it allows customers to centralise credential management in a secure repository. Second, it introduces just-in-time access, granting temporary credentials for specific tasks and automatically revoking them once completed, reducing the likelihood of misuse. Third, it strengthens audit and compliance measures through password rotation, role-based access, and detailed logging. Finally, the integration extends Commvault Cloud’s capabilities by uniting AI-driven data protection, threat detection, and recovery within a single platform.

Alan Atkinson, Chief Business Development Officer at Commvault, said securing access points is a crucial part of cyber resilience. “In partnering with BeyondTrust, we provide customers options to manage privileged access within their backup and recovery environments in order to combat threats tied to stolen logins and unauthorised access,” he said.

The integrated solution is now available globally at no additional cost. Customers can access it through Commvault Cloud and BeyondTrust’s Pathfinder platform.

Commvault serves more than 100,000 organisations worldwide with its cyber resilience and data protection offerings. BeyondTrust works with 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, to secure privileges and manage identity risks across enterprises.