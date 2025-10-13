CommScope and Nokia unveil joint FTTH automation solution for faster fiber rollouts

In a move set to redefine fibre broadband deployment, CommScope and Nokia announced a combined FTTH solution on 13 October 2025. The partnership integrates CommScope’s FLX ODN connectorized terminals with Nokia’s Broadband Easy digital automation platform, promising a “get it right the first time” approach to fibre network installations.

The integration aims to reduce manual errors, minimise rework, and enable less-specialised technicians to handle field installations. The companies claim the solution can significantly cut deployment time and lower operational costs, key factors for operators racing to expand high-speed connectivity across emerging markets in Asia-Pacific.

Digitisation meets fibre infrastructure.

Andrew Bond-Webster, Vice President of Broadband APAC at CommScope, emphasised that the collaboration tackles one of the biggest industry challenges: precision in FTTH deployment. “By integrating Nokia Broadband Easy with the CommScope FLX ODN solution, we’re empowering service providers to get it right the first time, every time,” he said.

Nokia’s Broadband Easy platform leverages AI and automation to optimise network design and execution. Vimal Kothandaraman, Vice President of Nokia’s APAC Fixed Networks business centre, noted that the integration with CommScope’s modular fibre technology will help operators deliver high-speed broadband to “the next billion homes.”

Inside the combined solution

CommScope’s FLX ODN (Optical Distribution Network) uses a plug-and-play design, replacing traditional splicing with modular, connectorized components. The design simplifies installation while allowing for scalability and easier maintenance.

Nokia’s Broadband Easy adds an AI-driven digital layer that automates fibre planning, deployment, and quality assurance. This central management approach helps service providers streamline operations from network design to live service activation—ensuring consistency, reducing costs, and enhancing rollout accuracy.

The result is a digitised, turnkey FTTH solution that accelerates time-to-market while maintaining high quality standards.

Availability and upcoming showcases

The joint CommScope–Nokia FTTH solution is available immediately for customers across APAC. The two companies will showcase the technology at Network-X 2025 in Paris (October 14–16) and at Telecoms World Asia in Bangkok (November 18–19).

With fibre connectivity emerging as the backbone of digital economies, this collaboration underscores a growing trend where automation and interoperability are driving the next phase of network infrastructure evolution.