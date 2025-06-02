COAI applauds govt crackdown on illegal signal boosters in e-commerce guidelines

The government has introduced new e-commerce guidelines that directly address the rampant online availability of mobile signal boosters and jammers. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) notified the Guidelines for the Prevention and Regulation of Illegal Listing and Sale of Radio Equipment, 2025, on May 27, prompting strong support from the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

The guidelines include a clear provision—Clause 4(i)(b), barring online platforms from listing or selling unauthorised radio equipment, specifically mobile signal boosters and wireless jammers. These devices have long been a source of disruption for telecom networks, often installed illegally in homes and businesses, degrading service quality and frustrating consumers.

These devices have been a persistent source of network interference and service degradation across India’s telecom infrastructure. The unauthorised sale and use of signal boosters, particularly in residential and commercial buildings, has led to disrupted services and a surge in consumer complaints.

The ban directly impacts sellers and distributors of unauthorised wireless equipment and mandates compliance from all online marketplaces operating in India. Telecom operators, often forced to deal with signal interference from these devices, stand to benefit from improved service quality.

“We sincerely thank the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Department of Telecommunications for recognising the gravity of the issue and responding with these decisive measures. Clause 4(i)(b) of the guidelines is a strong validation of our concerns and advocacy. We believe that this proactive step will go a long way in ensuring quality of service and upholding consumer rights,” said Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI.

COAI, which has repeatedly flagged the issue, said the action validates years of industry concern. With mobile networks under constant pressure to maintain high-quality service, the crackdown is expected to bring much-needed relief. The association urged strict enforcement and called on e-commerce platforms to fully comply.

With the government’s intervention, India takes a firm step toward curbing illegal signal boosters that have long compromised telecom service quality. The new guidelines aim to protect both consumer rights and the country’s licensed telecom infrastructure by ensuring better regulation of online product listings.