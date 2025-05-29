Cisco unveils AI-ready duo identity platform to strengthen cyber defences

As identity-based threats surge in frequency and sophistication, Cisco has launched a major overhaul of its Duo Security platform, introducing a new identity and access management (IAM) solution tailored to combat the growing risks of the AI era. The update aims to strengthen digital identity protection at a time when credential theft and account takeovers are at an all-time high.

Building on the trust and wide adoption of Duo’s multifactor authentication, the revamped platform introduces a more integrated and adaptive approach to identity security. The latest features are designed to address evolving attack vectors, especially those powered by AI-driven phishing, impersonation, and automation tactics.

At the heart of the new IAM solution is Duo’s advanced User Directory, which simplifies the way organisations manage credentials like usernames, email addresses, and role assignments. A key highlight is the platform’s new Identity Routing Engine, which supports integration with third-party identity systems. This allows Duo to serve as either a primary or secondary identity provider, making it flexible for hybrid environments without forcing a rip-and-replace of existing infrastructure.

Cisco has embedded security as a default, not an afterthought. The updated Duo experience now offers full passwordless login capabilities, removing one of the weakest links in identity security. A new feature called Proximity Verification leverages Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to ensure that the mobile device used for authentication is near the access point, an added layer of defence against remote attacks. Duo Passport has also been upgraded to remove reliance on browser cookies, reducing vulnerability to session hijacking.

The platform is tightly integrated with Cisco Identity Intelligence, enabling security teams to monitor user behaviour, flag anomalies, and trigger immediate responses to potential threats. With real-time analytics and AI-driven decision-making, Cisco’s system can terminate sessions, isolate compromised accounts, or adjust access permissions dynamically.

Unlike many traditional IAM tools that emphasise access over defence, Cisco is positioning the new Duo IAM as a modern, security-first identity platform. It eliminates the need for hardware tokens, streamlines deployment, and scales to meet enterprise needs while ensuring robust protection.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, the new Duo platform signals Cisco’s intent to lead in the identity security space, bringing together AI, seamless user experience, and deep threat intelligence to protect users and organisations alike.