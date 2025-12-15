Chhattisgarh to get 513 new 4G towers under Digital Bharat Nidhi

The Union government has reportedly approved the construction of 513 new 4G mobile towers in Chhattisgarh under the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) fund, with the objective of improving mobile and internet connectivity in remote and Naxal-affected regions of the state.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is believed to have welcomed the approval, describing it as a significant outcome of sustained efforts to restore peace, stability, and development in areas that were previously affected by unrest. Speaking to the media, he said regions that have achieved stability through coordinated security operations and administrative measures are now witnessing focused developmental initiatives, including the expansion of digital infrastructure.

The new 4G towers will be deployed by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and are expected to provide reliable mobile and internet services to people living in remote and difficult-to-access locations. For many residents, this will mark their first access to digital connectivity.

According to reports, the Chief Minister highlighted that improved digital infrastructure would strengthen emergency communication services and enhance access to employment opportunities, healthcare, education, and government administration. He added that better connectivity would also accelerate financial inclusion by enabling easier access to banking services, direct benefit transfer schemes, UPI-based payments, insurance, pensions, and other digital platforms.

The project aligns with the Centre’s Digital India initiative, which aims to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last mile. Sai reportedly noted that enhanced connectivity would stimulate the local economy and open up new digital opportunities for young people in the region.

As part of the Indian government’s broader vision for a developed and inclusive India, Bharti Airtel, in partnership with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), installed government-funded 4G towers across several states last month under the Digital Bharat Nidhi, formerly known as the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF). Airtel highlighted the deployment of USOF-supported sites in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar.

Telecom towers supported by the Digital Bharat Nidhi are designed to bridge the digital divide by extending connectivity to rural and remote areas that have traditionally been underserved.

In January 2025, the government introduced Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) at DBN-funded 4G sites. Under this arrangement, BSNL, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio collaborate to share infrastructure across approximately 27,836 sites, enabling 4G connectivity in around 35,400 villages. According to the Ministry of Communications, the initiative ensures robust coverage in remote locations while optimising costs through shared infrastructure.