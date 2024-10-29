Celona launches Aerloc to secure industrial IoT with private 5G

Celona has introduced Aerloc, a suite of security capabilities designed to enhance private 5G network security for industrial IoT and operational technology (OT) networks. Aerloc provides industry-specific security, including SIM-based authentication, zero-trust enforcement, and dynamic policy control, to meet the demands of digitised industrial systems.

Aerloc addresses major security challenges in Industrial IoT (IIoT) environments, where low-latency data processing and device authentication are critical. Traditional IT security models often fall short due to the unique needs of OT networks, which require strict on-premises data control and agentless IoT authentication. With Aerloc, Celona converges IT, OT, and private 5G, allowing real-time data collection and analysis while mitigating security threats, all within a unified, private network.

In a further expansion, Celona has launched the Celona Frequency Partner Program in collaboration with TD SYNNEX to equip resellers and service providers with secure private 5G capabilities.

Key Features of Celona Aerloc:

Unified zero-trust security for IT and OT devices, compatible with security platforms like Palo Alto Networks and Cisco ISE. Dynamic Policy Enforcement : Granular security controls at the network edge, enabling responsive, localised security down to individual devices.

: Granular security controls at the network edge, enabling responsive, localised security down to individual devices. IT/OT Traffic Segmentation: Celona MicroSlicing provides secure separation between IT and OT data, ensuring operational data integrity.

Industry experts acknowledge the significance of Aerloc. Will Townsend, Networking & Security Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, said, “Celona Aerloc tackles the security gaps in industrial IoT, simplifying private 5G adoption within enterprise environments.”

Stefan Garrard, Principal Enterprise Technology Engineer at bp, noted the network’s importance for refineries: “The new Celona security features enhance the secure, cost-effective 5G infrastructure that’s vital to our operations.”

Celona Aerloc is available with Celona's 5G LAN solution.