C-DOT, Synergy Quantum to develop drone-based quantum key distribution systems

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has partnered with Synergy Quantum India to jointly develop Drone-based Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology to strengthen India’s quantum-secure communication capabilities.

Advertisment

The collaboration will focus on building QKD systems suited for drone deployments using the decoy-based BB84 protocol with polarisation encoding. These systems aim to reach Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6 or higher, indicating mature, real-world-ready solutions. The partnership aligns with the Government of India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” mission, promoting indigenous innovation in cutting-edge technologies.

C-DOT, the telecom R&D institution under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), will bring its expertise in secure communication and public-sector R&D, while Synergy Quantum, a deep-tech company specialising in quantum solutions, will contribute industry-driven innovation and agility.

The MoU outlines a joint roadmap for co-developing quantum communication technologies tailored for mobile platforms such as drones, which are increasingly being considered for use in defence, emergency response, critical infrastructure, and secure government communications.

Advertisment

Beyond technology development, the partnership will include collaborative research proposals for national and international grants. It also plans to generate knowledge through scholarly publications, white papers, expert talks, short courses, and conferences focusing on emerging themes in quantum communication.

The MoU was signed during a formal event in New Delhi, attended by officials from both organisations, including Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, and Mr. Jay Oberoi, CEO of Synergy Quantum India, along with senior representatives and technical experts.

This collaboration is expected to lay the groundwork for a next-generation, quantum-safe telecom infrastructure in India. By leveraging drone-based platforms, the initiative seeks to enable secure, mobile data transmission that meets the rising demands of real-time, protected communication in sensitive and strategic sectors.

Advertisment

With this development, India moves closer to becoming a global leader in quantum-secure communications, while strengthening its self-reliance in critical digital technologies. The project marks a fusion of public research depth and private sector innovation to tackle the complex challenges of future-ready telecom security.

The agreement also outlines plans for expert talks, short courses, and symposia on emerging quantum communication themes. The initiative is expected to pave the way for India’s advancement in quantum-safe telecom infrastructure, enabling the secure transmission of sensitive data through mobile, drone-based platforms.