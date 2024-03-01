C-DOT and Qualcomm Signs MoU to Boost Make in Indian Vision

Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), a research institution funded by The Government of India, and Qualcomm Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat and bolster innovation in India's telecom sector. This collaboration was announced at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, and it aims to support local developers, startups, academia, and industry partners.

In this collaboration, Qualcomm Technologies will provide its expertise, state-of-the-art technology, and intellectual property training to C-DOT to accelerate the development of indigenous telecom products. The institution seeks to facilitate access to foundational chip technologies for startups, OEMs, and academia by fostering innovation and aiding in commercializing Indian telecom solutions.

Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Chairman of the Digital Communications Commission and Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications expressed pride in India's innovative spirit. He also emphasized the government's role in supporting homegrown startups and driving innovation by saying," “India's developers, academia, and startup ecosystem is at the forefront of driving innovation in the country. With immense pride in our nation's cutting-edge research, we stand alongside Qualcomm in nurturing the entrepreneurial vigor in telecom technology. This initiative is in reaffirmation of the Prime Minister’s commitment to the government’s Design in India and Make in India vision, recognizing the potential of homegrown startups to drive groundbreaking innovations and propel India’s leadership in the telecom landscape.”

Addressing the collaboration, Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, of C-DOT, said “Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies will help transition us to an era where innovation thrives, unlocking the vast potential of Indian R&D, accelerating the commercialization of new products and use cases and fostering a vibrant ecosystem of startups. I’m very excited about this partnership that pools our resources and paves the way for indigenous telecom solutions for self-consumption and for the world as guided by our Hon MOC “

Speaking on Qualcomm’s commitment to India, Savi Soin, Senior Vice President, and President of Qualcomm India, said “India has a thriving developer and startup ecosystem driven by enormous technology talent. The recent initiatives by the government have been key in making India a growth-conducive market for tech companies of various scales. With the government’s push for Design in India coupled with the growing adoption of 5G and on-device AI, we see greater scope for innovations. Qualcomm takes pride in being India’s trusted partner for accelerating its digital journey. We look forward to the close strategic collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and C-DOT to help write India’s growth story in the years to come.”

Gautam Sheoran, Vice President, and General Manager of Wireless and Broadband Communications, at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said, “We are excited to partner with C-DOT in our shared commitment to fostering innovation. Over the years, our technologies have been at the forefront of enabling growth for the start-up ecosystem and will continue to support developers, start-ups, and young entrepreneurs across India in close collaboration with C-DOT. Our R&D investment in India and our startup incubation programs are a testament to the potential we foresee in the country."

In conclusion, the collaboration between C-DOT and Qualcomm marks a significant step towards advancing India's telecom sector and fostering innovation in the country. The partnership aims to empower local startups, academia, and industry players by leveraging Qualcomm's expertise and resources, coupled with C-DOT's dedication to indigenous solutions. India is poised to emerge as a leader in telecom technology, driving forward the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India vision with the government's support and the commitment of both organizations.