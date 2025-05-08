C-DOT and CSIR-NPL join hands to boost quantum communication research

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and the CSIR–National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance collaborative research in classical and quantum communication systems.

This partnership is aimed at building indigenous solutions in areas like Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), single-photon sources and detectors, Electromagnetically Induced Transparency (EIT)-based quantum systems, and FPGA-based control electronics, critical components for secure and next-generation communication networks.

Focus on joint R&D and upskilling

The agreement outlines a strong framework for joint research and development, with both institutions agreeing to share access to their facilities, scientific expertise, and technical support. By combining C-DOT’s leadership in telecom R&D and CSIR-NPL’s strengths in metrology and standardisation, the initiative is expected to fast-track the development of high-impact technologies in line with national priorities such as “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and “Make in India”.

The collaboration also emphasises academic exchange and capacity building. Researchers, students, and faculty from both organisations will benefit from:

Guest lectures and workshops

Collaborative teaching programs

Skill development initiatives in quantum and classical communication technologies

These initiatives are designed not only to advance research but also to develop a skilled talent pool capable of driving innovation in critical telecom and communication domains.

Creating a national ecosystem for quantum communication

The MoU also seeks to strengthen India’s quantum research ecosystem through collaborative efforts in standardisation and performance validation. With CSIR-NPL serving as the country’s National Metrology Institute, the partnership will help define benchmarks and traceability standards for quantum systems, which are essential for commercial deployment and global competitiveness.

A structured framework for intellectual property (IP) management and data sharing will also be developed to ensure fair and transparent usage of research outcomes. This will further promote innovation and protect collaborative work from both technical and legal standpoints.

This partnership underlines the government’s broader vision of self-reliance in high-end communication technologies. With the global race for quantum supremacy intensifying, India’s strategic move to invest in homegrown solutions is timely and significant.