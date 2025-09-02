BSNL’s Re. 1 Freedom Plan extended, eyes 4G subscriber growth

Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) has extended its "Freedom Plan" by 15 days, a move that provides new customers with complimentary 4G mobile services for a month at a token charge of Re. 1. Originally set to expire on 31 August 2025, the offer is now available for new activations until 15 September 2025.
The announcement came from the Ministry of Communications, which cited an "overwhelming customer response" as the reason for the extension. The plan includes unlimited voice calls, 2 GB of high-speed data per day, and 100 SMS per day. New users also receive a free SIM card, subject to standard KYC documentation.
Shri A. Robert J. Ravi, CMD, BSNL, connected the offer to the government’s "Atmanirbhar Bharat" vision. He stated that the plan gives customers a chance to experience the company's indigenously developed 4G network. BSNL has been deploying this new network across the country. The CMD expressed confidence that service quality and brand trust would encourage new customers to remain with BSNL after the introductory period.
This initiative comes as BSNL works to expand its 4G network and compete with private telecom operators. The company has made a major push to deploy its new network, which uses equipment from an Indian-led consortium. This has been a key part of BSNL’s strategy to regain market share and position itself as a viable competitor.
To get the "Freedom Plan," a new customer must visit a BSNL Customer Service Centre, complete the necessary KYC procedure with valid documents, and activate the SIM. The 30 days of free service begin from the date of activation. The extension of the offer aligns with BSNL’s broader effort to attract a new subscriber base and demonstrate its updated network capabilities to the public.