BSNL’s 4G expansion: 62,200 towers installed, more to come

The rapid expansion of BSNL's 4G services throughout India is paying off handsomely for the business. Since Jio and Vi, among other telecom companies, increased their rates four months ago, BSNL has added more than 5.5 million new customers. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia claims that BSNL has installed over 62,200 4G towers across the nation.

These towers have been installed, he said. It should be mentioned, nevertheless, that not every tower may have been commissioned, that is, operational. The telecom company is still on course to install one lakh 4G towers nationwide. He claimed that at this rate, the target of one lakh towers would be finished by June 2025.

By mid-2025, the telco wants to have 100,000 4G sites in place. According to the minister, BSNL is expected to accomplish this objective sooner rather than later, perhaps even before June 2025.

Furthermore, BSNL intends to start offering 5G services shortly, becoming the third telecom provider in India to do so. The business claims that its technology is ready for 5G already. Companies like Tejas Networks and C-DoT are contributing the required technology, and a consortium headed by Tata Consultancy Services is supporting the project.

Using the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), BSNL has been attempting to provide 4G connectivity to rural areas of India. Additionally, the telco declared that the core it uses is already prepared for 5G. A consortium managed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and comprising Tejas Networks and C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) is providing BSNL with its technology.

User addition for BSNL

Additionally, the monthly data given by TRAI came as a surprise as state-owned BSNL showed net additions of about 8.5 lakh mobile users in September, while private telcos Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea collectively lost over one crore wireless subscribers.

In comparison to the previous month, Reliance Jio lost 79.69 lakh mobile subscribers in September, followed by Bharti Airtel (14.34 lakh users) and Vodafone Idea (15.53 lakh users).

8.49 lakh new customers joined Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd's (BSNL) wireless subscriber base. In September, Reliance Jio has 46.37 crore wireless subscribers, compared to 38.34 crore for Bharti Airtel. As of September 2024, Vodafone Idea had 21.24 crore wireless users.



With its September growth, BSNL now has 9.18 crore subscribers. It is important to note that in July, the three private telcos increased their mobile charges by 10–27%.

BSNL recently introduced seven new services and a new logo as part of a rebranding initiative. The seven new services that BSNL revealed alongside the new logo include the new services that were displayed at the IMC 2024. Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a US-based company, is assisting BSNL in streamlining processes and achieving profitability.