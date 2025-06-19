BSNL unveils name and launches pilot for its 5G services: ‘Quantum 5G’

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecom service provider, has officially announced the name of its upcoming 5G services via its official X account (formerly Twitter). The telecom operator had earlier invited the public to suggest names for its 5G offerings, which are set to be introduced following the stabilisation of its 4G network.

Advertisment

“You named it. We succeeded! Introducing Quantum 5G, or BSNL Q-5G. I want to express my gratitude to each and every one of you for your passionate participation and amazing support. Thanks to you, BSNL's 5G network now has a moniker that accurately reflects its strength, speed, and potential. We've not only introduced a service together – we've made history,” BSNL India posted on X on 18 June 2025.

In a separate announcement from its UP East regional account, BSNL launched its Quantum 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) service. The post read: “BSNL Launches Quantum 5G FWA! In the distinguished presence of the Board of Directors and all CGMs, the Hon’ble CMD of BSNL launched the ground-breaking BSNL Quantum 5G FWA service today, marking a historic occasion.”

A banner on BSNL’s official website further promoted the service with the tagline: “BSNL Q-5G, the Quantum Leap – first 5G FWA without SIM.” The service was described as “wireless, lightning-fast, secure, reliable, and affordable.”

Advertisment

Initial information suggests that the 5G FWA service will function as an Internet Leased Line tailored for businesses, with prices starting at ₹999 in select locations. The promotional message added,“Launching only in specific cities and circles. Voiceless high-speed data.”

Meanwhile, BSNL continues its nationwide rollout of 4G services. The company had committed to installing 100,000 4G sites by the end of June 2025. To date, over 93,000 sites have already been deployed, with the remainder expected to become operational in the coming weeks.

As BSNL nears the completion of this target, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is preparing to seek Cabinet approval for the next phase. According to recent reports, Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said: “We will approach the Cabinet and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve another 100,000 towers after successfully installing 100,000 towers with optimal 4G equipment.”

Advertisment

Of the 100,000 4G towers installed in the past year, around 70,000 are already operational. BSNL remains the only major telecom operator in India yet to commercially launch 5G services. However, the company has readied its core network infrastructure for 5G deployment. The technology stack is being delivered by a consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), in partnership with Tejas Networks and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT).