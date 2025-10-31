BSNL reports strong Q2 performance, says Scindia

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Thursday that state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had achieved Rs 5,347 crore in revenue for the September quarter of FY26, representing 93% of its targeted income for the period.

Reviewing BSNL’s second-quarter performance, the minister said the company’s total revenue for the first half of FY 2025–26 stood at Rs 11,134 crore, comprising Rs 6,000 crore from the first quarter and Rs 5,347 crore from the second.

“In comparison to our target, we have achieved a revenue rate of 93% this quarter. Our goal was Rs 5,740 crore, and we have reached Rs 5,347 crore. Given the growth from the previous year, we are now very close to meeting what was quite an ambitious target,” Scindia said.

The minister also highlighted improvements in operational performance, noting that BSNL’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) rose by 12%, from Rs 81 in Q1 to Rs 91 in Q2. He praised several circles for their strong results, including Maharashtra, which recorded an ARPU of Rs 214, as well as Kerala and UP (West), which reported growth of 30% and 13%, respectively. At the same time, Scindia urged underperforming circles such as Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Kolkata to raise their ARPU levels, which remain below Rs 60.

Scindia pointed out disparities in revenue per employee, which currently averages Rs 9 lakh across the organisation. Odisha (Rs 22 lakh), Chhattisgarh (Rs 19 lakh), Maharashtra (Rs 14 lakh), and Haryana (Rs 15 lakh) were identified as the top-performing circles in this category.

The Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region chaired BSNL’s Q2 (2025–26) strategic review and planning meeting in New Delhi. Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Chandra Shekhar Pemmasani also attended the session.

The review evaluated BSNL’s performance across key parameters such as revenue growth, service quality, and operational efficiency, both at the vertical and circle levels. It also included discussions on specific measures to enhance profitability and improve customer experience.

Scindia instructed BSNL to strengthen its service quality monitoring framework, moving from weekly or monthly assessments to daily tracking. He also called for stricter timelines, measured in hours and days rather than weeks or months, for completing pending projects.

Praising the performance of regions such as Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Maharashtra, UP (East), and Jammu & Kashmir, where ARPU has reached Rs 214, Scindia urged BSNL officials in lower-performing regions to benchmark their operations against private competitors to close existing gaps.

The minister further directed BSNL to complete the replacement of batteries required for base stations by December 2025, ahead of the company’s internal March 2026 deadline. He emphasised the need for disciplined cost management, advising that any increase in expenditure should align proportionally with the company’s revenue growth.