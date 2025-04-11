BSNL pushes 4G expansion with over 5,000 sites live in Rajasthan

The state-run telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) reported that more over 5000 of its 4G facilities are operational in Rajasthan. This represents a significant accomplishment for the business. The sites are all powered by domestic technology. The technology is being taken by BSNL from a consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and comprising Tejas Networks and C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics).

BSNL Rajasthan stated, "By visionary leadership of CGMT Rajasthan and relentless dedication of PGM (CM) Rajasthan, this marks a significant leap in our 4G coverage, bringing seamless connectivity to the state."

The only telecom provider in India that hasn't introduced commercial 5G services is BSNL. In March 2025, Vodafone Idea (Vi) began rolling out 5G in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Vi plans to roll out its 5G in four additional circles, Delhi, Bihar, Karnataka, and Punjab, in April 2025. Soon, BSNL will also begin implementing 5G, which would increase telco rivalry in this market. How quickly BSNL can roll out 5G in India is still up in the air.

In a few months, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-run Indian telecom company, would begin implementing 5G. The business is presently working on the 4G site rollout. By the end of June 2025, one lakh sites are to be reached. Over 80,000 sites have been deployed and over 75,000 sites have been put into service by BSNL thus far. It is anticipated that all one lakh sites will be operational by the end of June 2025.

