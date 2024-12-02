BSNL partners with Skypro to launch next-gen IPTV services in India

India’s state-owned telecommunications company, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), has announced a strategic partnership with Skypro, an32Q IPTV service provider. This collaboration aims to bring a next-generation television and internet experience to BSNL consumers across India.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Skypro, supporting BSNL in its transition from a traditional internet service provider to a comprehensive digital services company. The collaboration will enable BSNL to deliver advanced, internet-enabled entertainment solutions to millions of households. Through this partnership, BSNL customers will have access to Skypro’s IPTV services via the Skypro TV app on their smart TVs. This service will offer more than 500 HD/SD/live TV channels, 20+ OTT platforms, various value-added services, and interactive features, all without the need for a set-top box. The service will be powered by BSNL’s reliable broadband network.

Commenting on the announcement, Ajay Kumar Karaha, BSNL CGM Punjab Circle, stated, “On November 28th, our CMD, Shri Robert Ravi Ji, launched our new Internet TV (IFTV) service, powered by Skypro’s state-of-the-art IPTV platform. This service allows FTTH customers to access popular channels like Colors, Star, Zee, and sports channels such as Star Sports, without requiring separate bandwidth or a set-top box. After thorough testing, we’re ready to roll out in Chandigarh, starting with 8,000 customers, and we plan to expand internationally, offering BSNL users easy access to this exciting new feature.”

Founded in 2019, Skypro claims, it is transforming the home entertainment industry by blending advanced, intranet-based television services with an extensive content library. Skypro provides uninterrupted viewing without the need for traditional set-top boxes or cables, allowing customers to access their favourite TV channels and programmes anytime.

Dr Pawanpreet Dhaliwal, Chief Technology Officer of Skypro, said, “This partnership with BSNL is a proud moment for Skypro as we continue our mission to revolutionise entertainment in India. We are starting in the Punjab Circle, with plans to extend the service to other circles soon. Our focus has always been on delivering innovative solutions that change the way people consume content. By partnering with BSNL, we are combining reliable connectivity with cutting-edge entertainment, making world-class viewing experiences accessible to every home.”

BSNL also claims the highest rural broadband penetration in India. Skypro will offer over 500 live TV channels and 20+ OTT applications to all BSNL FTTH subscribers. This service will be provided at no additional cost to subscribers, and no set-top box will be required. The service can be accessed directly on smart TVs.

"We are excited to partner with BSNL to bring Indians a truly modern and immersive entertainment experience," said Nitin Sood, Business Head at Skypro. "At Skypro, "we’ve been working towards creating solutions that deliver the quality of a theatre screen in the comfort of your home. This partnership is a major milestone for us, enabling Skypro to expand its reach and deliver cutting-edge entertainment solutions to a wider audience. By combining our expertise with BSNL’s extensive network, we are setting a new benchmark for home entertainment in India," he added.

Skypro’s advanced technology offers low latency, multi-CDN support, minimal bandwidth usage, quick channel switching, and crystal-clear viewing experiences for customers.

“By joining forces with BSNL, Skypro is stepping into a new era of entertainment," commented Ranjit Singh Sandhu, President Emeritus of Skypro. "This collaboration is a significant step towards our vision of making premium content accessible to all, combining BSNL’s reliable network with Skypro’s innovative technology to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience that connects and engages audiences across India,” Sandhu added.

To date, Skypro claims to have partnered with over 100 ISPs across the country, expanding its reach and ensuring high-quality services for users nationwide. Additionally, Skypro is preparing to launch Oneplay, an online cloud gaming platform. Oneplay will enable consumers to stream their favourite games anytime, anywhere, and on any device, especially on TVs, without the need for high-end gaming consoles. With progress securely saved in the cloud, users will enjoy a seamless gaming experience. This service will also provide rural India access to high-end games at a fraction of the cost.