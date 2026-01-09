BSNL partners ACES India for Noida airport connectivity

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has entered into a partnership with ACES India to deploy cellular infrastructure at the upcoming Noida International Airport, which is expected to become operational later this month. The move is aimed at ensuring mobile connectivity across the airport campus from the outset of operations.

Under the agreement, BSNL and ACES India, the Indian arm of Dubai-based telecom infrastructure firm ACES, will install communication equipment across key areas of the airport, including terminal buildings and associated facilities. The objective is to provide consistent mobile coverage for passengers, airport staff and other users. According to a joint statement, the agreement was formally signed during a ceremony held at BSNL’s UP West Telecom Circle office in Meerut, attended by senior officials from both organisations.

BSNL will contribute its nationwide telecom network and operational experience, while ACES India will be responsible for the design and implementation of the integrated telecom infrastructure within the airport. The collaboration is intended to support reliable voice and data services in a high-traffic environment, where uninterrupted connectivity is considered essential for both passenger experience and airport operations.

BSNL also highlighted its prior involvement in deploying telecom infrastructure at Adani’s Navi Mumbai International Airport, indicating its experience in supporting large-scale aviation projects. Such deployments typically require coordination with airport authorities and adherence to strict safety and operational standards.

Commenting on the partnership, Arun Kumar, Chief General Manager Telecom (CGMT), BSNL UP West, said the collaboration reflects BSNL’s focus on expanding telecom infrastructure at critical national assets. He added that projects of this nature support broader digital connectivity goals by enabling dependable communication services at major transport hubs.