BSNL launches indigenous Bharat Telecom Stack

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), and Tejas Networks Limited, has announced the launch of the Bharat Telecom Stack a secure, modern telecommunications solution developed entirely in India.

TCS led the execution of this mission-mode programme, establishing data centres, installing and commissioning C-DOT’s EPC Core Application, deploying Tejas Networks’ radio and base station infrastructure across over 100,000 sites, and implementing its Cognitive Network Operations Platform (TCS CNOPS) for continuous, real-time network monitoring and management.

This initiative is claimed to align with the vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for a digitally connected and self-reliant India. With this development, India becomes the fifth nation globally to design and deploy a comprehensive, indigenous telecom technology stack capable of supporting 4G and beyond.

The project relied on close collaboration between public and private sector entities, requiring significant engineering expertise. It was jointly overseen by TCS, BSNL, the Department of Telecommunications, McKinsey & Company, C-DOT, Tejas Networks, and other integration and commissioning partners.

The rollout was completed in under two years, marking one of the fastest deployments of a 4G network fully integrated with BSNL’s existing 2G and 3G infrastructure. This implementation enhances national digital infrastructure, improves network resilience, and expands access to essential services, such as education, e-governance, telemedicine, and online citizen services, in both urban and rural areas.

A Robert J Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL, stated,“The nationwide deployment of our indigenous 4G network, developed in collaboration with TCS, Tejas Networks, and C-DOT, represents a major milestone for India. This ‘Made in Bharat’ telecom stack enhances national digital sovereignty and aims to ensure that connectivity reaches every citizen, helping bridge the digital divide.”

Sandeep Govil, Director (Consumer Mobility), BSNL, commented,“This new network sets a higher benchmark for connectivity, built on Swadeshi 4G technology developed by C-DOT, Tejas, and TCS. It is designed for performance, scalability, and future evolution to 5G, supporting the vision of a digitally inclusive India.”

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Advisor, Telecom Strategic Initiatives at TCS and Chairman, Tejas Networks, said,“This deployment places India among a select group of countries with a fully developed, software-upgradable telecom stack. The rollout at BSNL marks an important step in providing robust data and voice services nationwide and underlines TCS’s commitment to advancing India’s digital infrastructure. Built in line with 3GPP standards, the stack also paves the way for India’s future contributions to global telecom standards.”

The Bharat Telecom Stack is the latest in a series of national initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s technological capabilities and self-reliance.