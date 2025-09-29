BSNL launches eSIM and LTE roaming in Chennai

Two major rollouts are part of BSNL Chennai Telephones' modernization efforts: the introduction of international prepaid roaming on LTE in collaboration with StarHub Singapore, and the launch of eSIM services for local subscribers. As the Indian telecom industry moves toward digital-first solutions, these developments show the state-run operator's intention to maintain its competitiveness.

Advertisment

Customers of BSNL in Chennai can now use the eSIM service, which does away with the requirement for physical SIM cards. The eSIM, which is integrated straight into compatible smartphones, offers enhanced security, simpler activation, and the capacity to handle numerous operator profiles on a single handset.

The service, which is marketed under the slogan "No SIM, No Limits – BSNL eSIM now in Chennai Telephones," places BSNL in line with international competitors who have already embraced the technology. Consumers can phone the company's helpline or visit one of BSNL's customer service centers to activate the service.

Additionally, BSNL has declared that, as of August 4, 2025, prepaid roaming services will be commercially available on Singapore's StarHub network. The service allows Chennai subscribers who are traveling overseas to use data and SMS.

Advertisment

Incoming SMS are still free, however outbound SMS tariffs are set at Rs 7.95 each. The cost of the data is Rs 0.0037 per 10 KB. However, VoLTE services are still being tested and are not yet accessible.

Customers must activate either STV IR57 (valid for 30 days) or STV IR167 (valid for 90 days) on a new foreign roaming Dual IMSI SIM in order to enjoy the roaming service.

BSNL’s 4G expansion and connectivity push

With the debut of its eagerly anticipated 4G network on Saturday, BSNL also began a new chapter in its history. In addition to commissioning more than 97,500 mobile towers across the country, which were constructed at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the "swadeshi" 4G service.

Advertisment

The rollout is a turning point for BSNL, which has had difficulty competing with commercial telecom giants in recent years. In addition to modernizing its network, the operator has positioned itself at the forefront of India's telecom independence movement by establishing 92,600 stations that are fully powered by domestic technology.

The project aims to achieve 100% 4G saturation in mission mode and is in line with the Digital Bharat Nidhi goal. BSNL is taking the lead in bringing between 29,000 and 30,000 villages under mobile coverage.